Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 3.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

VRSK opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

