Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.