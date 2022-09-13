Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $59,474,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after buying an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,002.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $851.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $904.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,913.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 211.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

