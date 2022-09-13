Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

CRM stock opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

