Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 2.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.