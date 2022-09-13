Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,368 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

