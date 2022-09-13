Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock opened at $297.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average of $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

