Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $5.68 Million in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,029 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at about $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 772.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 805,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 602,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

