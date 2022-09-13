Stansberry Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

