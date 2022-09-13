Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,730 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

