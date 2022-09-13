Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,502 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 2.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

NYSE:DLR opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

