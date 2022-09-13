Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $235.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.