Stansberry Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,314 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises approximately 3.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of AXIS Capital worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AXIS Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

AXS stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.