Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 28,529 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Shares of FNV opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $117.39 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

