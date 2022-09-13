Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 61,169 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61,169 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,762,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

