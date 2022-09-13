Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 927,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KYN opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

