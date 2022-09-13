STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Down 1.5% This Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $835.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00820936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.
STARSHIP Coin Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
