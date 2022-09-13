STASIS EURO Trading Up 0.2% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004795 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $122.74 million and approximately $25.11 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

