Steadfast Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,389,440 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,389,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,407,000. JD.com accounts for 1.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of JD.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 224.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JD.com by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.34.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

