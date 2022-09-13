Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 501,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group stock opened at 15.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.61. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

