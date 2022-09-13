Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,835.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

BROS stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

