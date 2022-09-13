Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $279.59 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 10,393.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,748 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 4.8% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Elevance Health worth $279,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $493.66 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.39 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.