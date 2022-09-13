Steadfast Capital Management LP Invests $67.65 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,806,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,647,000. CSX comprises 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of CSX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

