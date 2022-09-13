Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New $102 Million Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,998,000. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of DexCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 196.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

