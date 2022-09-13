Steadfast Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,814,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,526,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

LVS opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

