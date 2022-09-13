Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,182,000. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

