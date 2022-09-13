Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

