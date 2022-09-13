Steadfast Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,938,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NU opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
