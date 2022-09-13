Steelhead Partners LLC Sells 9,600,000 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Steelhead Partners LLC trimmed its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,600,000 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 1,530.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,739 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Precigen by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 24,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares in the company, valued at $493,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precigen Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

See Also

