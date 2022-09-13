Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.58 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and $1.60 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00013035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012845 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002994 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,614,750 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

