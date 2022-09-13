Steinberg Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 311.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMO opened at $579.19 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.33 and its 200-day moving average is $558.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.