Steinberg Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Navigator makes up about 14.6% of Steinberg Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Steinberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Navigator worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navigator Trading Up 1.2 %

NVGS stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of 599.80 and a beta of 1.83. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.