Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Cap of $139,482.99

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $139,482.99 and $229,990.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.