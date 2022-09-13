Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have commented on STER shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,996 shares of company stock valued at $161,012 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -328.24.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.