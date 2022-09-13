Steve Perkins Sells 15,000 Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$10,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,139,469.77.

Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 2nd, Steve Perkins sold 10,500 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$7,560.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steve Perkins sold 14,400 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$14,879.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Steve Perkins sold 9,600 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,089.60.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Nubeva Technologies stock opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.