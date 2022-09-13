Steve Perkins Sells 15,000 Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA) Stock

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$10,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,139,469.77.
Steve Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 2nd, Steve Perkins sold 10,500 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$7,560.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Steve Perkins sold 14,400 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$14,879.52.
- On Monday, August 8th, Steve Perkins sold 9,600 shares of Nubeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,089.60.
Nubeva Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Nubeva Technologies stock opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.57.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.