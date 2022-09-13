Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rackspace Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average daily volume of 652 call options.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of RXT opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

