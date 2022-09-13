StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTBC. Benchmark cut their price objective on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.