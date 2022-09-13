StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First United alerts:

First United Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in First United by 81.5% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.