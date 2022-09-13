StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Insider Activity

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,907.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 228,781 shares of company stock worth $319,927 over the last three months. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.