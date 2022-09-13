StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,565,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.