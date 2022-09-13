StockNews.com Lowers Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.25. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
