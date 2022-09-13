StockNews.com Lowers Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) to Buy

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.25. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.