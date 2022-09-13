StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $53,323.13 and $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 63.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,954,223,886 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

