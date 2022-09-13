Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.21 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.50

Stronghold Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 385 2555 4706 60 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 166.06%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.44% -1,497.71% -11.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

