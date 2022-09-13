Student Coin (STC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $177,418.00

Student Coin (STC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market cap of $19.42 million and $177,418.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for Student Coin is https://reddit.com/r/Studentcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io.

Student Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

