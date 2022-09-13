Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Trading Up 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

