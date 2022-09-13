Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

