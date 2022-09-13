Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

