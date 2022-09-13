Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 315,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

