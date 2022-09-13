Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 14,130 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,027 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,053,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

