Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 4,840 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

