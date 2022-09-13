Studio Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
UNP stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.62.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.