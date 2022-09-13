Studio Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

